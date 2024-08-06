Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 65,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management now owns 355,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

