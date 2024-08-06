Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.10. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 40,795 shares traded.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Down 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

