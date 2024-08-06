Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Definitive Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 825,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,272. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $431.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

