Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Definitive Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 857,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $430.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

