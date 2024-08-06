Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0-62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.51 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.45.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 452,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $443.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.