DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,251 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Sonoco Products worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,486.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 208,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

