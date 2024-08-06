DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 9,130 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

FOXA stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,832. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

