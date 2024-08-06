DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. 364,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $84.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

