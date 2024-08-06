DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 578,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

