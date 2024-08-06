DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of SLM worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 117.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 19.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 59.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 220,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SLM by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 1,132,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on SLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

