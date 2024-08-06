DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Q2 worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Q2 by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,582 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.42. 182,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at $41,465,773.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.