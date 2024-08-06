DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.23 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 147,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 112,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 465,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

