DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.19 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,683 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Terreno Realty worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $66.35. 363,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,481. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

