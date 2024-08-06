DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.01. 437,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,299. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Baird R W raised Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $523,848.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,666.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,064 shares of company stock worth $13,716,726 in the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

