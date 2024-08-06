DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,095. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

