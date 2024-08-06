DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. 769,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,087. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.