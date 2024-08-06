DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 198,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,219. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

