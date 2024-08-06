DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 10,704 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,384,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after buying an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $18,664,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLG traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.34. 360,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,953. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.15.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

