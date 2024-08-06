DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 170 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $9.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $409.32. 79,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.57.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

