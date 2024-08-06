DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 542 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.70. 495,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

