DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,508 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Qualys worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $863,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. 212,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,645. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.41.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Qualys news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,099 shares of company stock worth $4,060,450. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

