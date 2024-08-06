DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,609,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2,190.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 181,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 91,963 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 89,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

