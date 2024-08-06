DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,145,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group stock traded up $10.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,522.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,583.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,530.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

