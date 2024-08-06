DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296,941 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,892,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $180,918,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 3.6 %

RRX stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 225,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,080. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

