DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 986,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

