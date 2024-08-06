DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 170 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $5,483,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.64. The company had a trading volume of 211,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.