DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,121 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. 1,025,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

