DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 25,526 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Union by 7,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Western Union by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,274,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,672,000 after purchasing an additional 186,922 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Western Union by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,822 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its position in Western Union by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,682,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Union by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after purchasing an additional 721,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 1,930,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

