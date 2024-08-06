DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 66,707 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 5,597,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,394. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

