DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.08. 573,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,754. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.18.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

