DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,971 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NEP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

