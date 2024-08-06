Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 224.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCTH. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

DCTH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 225,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

