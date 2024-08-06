Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 303,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

