Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Insider Yogaraj Jeyaprakasam Buys 538 Shares

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) insider Yogaraj Jeyaprakasam acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $12,261.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,858.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $859.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 155.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Deluxe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

