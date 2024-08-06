Denison Mines (DML) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.83 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1,986.78%.

Shares of TSE DML traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.20. 2,487,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$3.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.75 target price on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

