Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of DSGN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 54,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,689. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

