Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.
