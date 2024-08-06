Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $21.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 51,282,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,705,484. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 222.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,450,229 shares of company stock worth $242,366,525 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.