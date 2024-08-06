Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $113.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT remained flat at $92.38 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 210,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $107.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 79.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,472 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.