Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $440.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $11.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.48. 192,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,945. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $411.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

