Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $55.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

CG stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,932. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock worth $74,807,347. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,410,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

