Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $12.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 16,335,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,138. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

