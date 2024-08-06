DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $200.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.18.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $197.33. 418,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,692. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

