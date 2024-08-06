Digital Turbine (APPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Digital Turbine has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 77.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 560,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,643. The company has a market capitalization of $183.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

