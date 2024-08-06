Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:DCOMP)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 2.5 %

DCOMP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $19.65.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

