Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:DCOMP)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 2.5 %
DCOMP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $19.65.
