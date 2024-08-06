Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,777.64

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,777.64 ($48.28) and traded as high as GBX 4,082 ($52.17). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,032 ($51.53), with a volume of 502,286 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPLM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($51.76) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($56.23) to GBX 4,700 ($60.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.51) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,743.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,190.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,777.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s payout ratio is 6,705.88%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

