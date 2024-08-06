Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $124.79. 144,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,005. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

