DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of DLO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 619,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,863. DLocal has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,783,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $9,949,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DLocal by 55.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 552,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 457,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

