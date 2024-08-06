DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DocGo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 123.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocGo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 166.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 603,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 377,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DocGo by 172.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 60,498 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DocGo

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocGo news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocGo Stock Performance

DocGo stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

