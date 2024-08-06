DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $43.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,909,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,938,000 after buying an additional 747,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,403,000 after buying an additional 663,427 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.